Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 7.1%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 427,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

