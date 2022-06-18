Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.54

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.54 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 44492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

