Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.65

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1041237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,487 shares of company stock worth $2,798,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

