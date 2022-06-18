Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Down 11.9%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLLMF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

