Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 18th (ATSG, BOX, GATX, GRC, GWRE, ODC, OESX, PM, PNFP, TPH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, June 18th:
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
