Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 18th (ATSG, BOX, GATX, GRC, GWRE, ODC, OESX, PM, PNFP, TPH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, June 18th:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

