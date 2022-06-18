Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 2%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.21). 198,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 203,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.12. The stock has a market cap of £191.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

