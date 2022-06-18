ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Down 5.3%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.47. 4,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.