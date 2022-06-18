Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.72.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

RKLB stock opened at 4.18 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 3.93 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

