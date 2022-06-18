Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

