San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $9.48 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

