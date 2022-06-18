Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.28

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.28 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 927039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
