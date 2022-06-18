Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Down 2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

About Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

