Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,452.80 ($41.91).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,682 ($32.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,897.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,608 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($47.49).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.