Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.84

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 10420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWM. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $756.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

