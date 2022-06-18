SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.79

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 105165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $1,793,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

