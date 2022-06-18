SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 4.3%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 20,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 346,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 25.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SG Blocks by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.