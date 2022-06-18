Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVKEF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

