Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 6,718 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91.

On Monday, April 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20.

SNAP opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Snap by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

