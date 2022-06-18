Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.62 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 121.75 ($1.48). Approximately 8,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 59,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.52).
Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.99.
About Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)
Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.
