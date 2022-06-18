SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.11

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 151490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

