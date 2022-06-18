S&T (ETR:SANT) Trading 6.9% Higher

S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.29 ($14.89) and last traded at €14.19 ($14.78). Approximately 89,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.28 ($13.83).

SANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($29.69) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $916.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.69.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

