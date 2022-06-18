Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 3.7%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 318,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 259,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.
Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)
