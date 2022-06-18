Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 3.7%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 318,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 259,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. Its principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was formerly known as Shore Gold Inc and changed its name to Star Diamond Corporation in February 2018.

