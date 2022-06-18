Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.90

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €87.90 ($91.56) and last traded at €88.80 ($92.50), with a volume of 22878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €94.30 ($98.23).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($120.83) price target on Stratec in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €113.09.
Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.
