Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 6,627 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SUMO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

