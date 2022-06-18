Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,458 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $16,852.50.

On Monday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 304 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,943.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

