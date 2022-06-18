Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,458 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $16,852.50.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 304 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,943.68.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrun (RUN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.