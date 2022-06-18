Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 750 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $16,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,012.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96.

On Monday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 304 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,943.68.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

