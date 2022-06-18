Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

