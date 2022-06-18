Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 176,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 596.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 182,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Suzano by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

