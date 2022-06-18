Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 5,000 Shares

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Daniel Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,492.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,648,120.09.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Daniel Russell acquired 1,600 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,720.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Daniel Russell acquired 100 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Daniel Russell purchased 800 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$2,211.04.

SXI stock opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96. Synex Renewable Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Synex Renewable Energy ( TSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.88 million for the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

