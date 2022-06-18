Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
