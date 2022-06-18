Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

