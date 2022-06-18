TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

