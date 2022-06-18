Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 159044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
