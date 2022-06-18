Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 263370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
TELNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
