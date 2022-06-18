Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 3.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 37,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

