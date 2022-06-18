Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($114.58) to €137.00 ($142.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,726. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

