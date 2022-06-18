The Andersons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Andersons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

