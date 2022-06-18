The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Shares of ENSG stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81.
In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock worth $11,356,970 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
