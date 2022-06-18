The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock worth $11,356,970 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

