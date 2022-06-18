The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.79

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

