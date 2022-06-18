The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 756 ($9.18).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.92) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.86) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 628.80 ($7.63) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.