Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE:TI opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.56 million and a PE ratio of -63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.
Titan Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
