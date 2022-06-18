Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:TI opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.56 million and a PE ratio of -63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

