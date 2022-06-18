Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TROX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

