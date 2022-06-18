Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TROX opened at $16.00 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

