Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 208,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 211,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.32 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.
