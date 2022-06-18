TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 24950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 285 ($3.46) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

