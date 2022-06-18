UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.00

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 2373157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About UDR (NYSE:UDR)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.