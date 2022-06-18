Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.07

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 436339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

