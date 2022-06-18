Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

