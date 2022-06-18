Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 3%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.39). 73,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 31,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.33. The firm has a market cap of £716.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

