United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.