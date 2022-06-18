US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after buying an additional 2,800,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after buying an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,801,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after buying an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

